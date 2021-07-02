NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Here's What Deandre Ayton Tweeted The Day After Winning Game 6

The Phoenix Suns have won the Western Conference, and will play in the NBA Finals.

Deandre Ayton sent out a Tweet on Thursday, the day after the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 in Game 6 to advance to the NBA Finals

The Tweet from Ayton can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

The Suns will play the Atlanta Hawks or Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals.

The Phoenix Suns were 1-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night in Game 6, according to FanDuel.

