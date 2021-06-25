NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: "I Gotta Be Better" Chris Paul Speaks After Loss

Chris Paul and the Suns lost Game 3 to the Clippers on Thursday night.

Chris Paul played his first game of the series in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night.

The Phoenix suns fell 106-92 to the Los Angeles Clippers, and the series is now 2-1 with the Suns still leading.

Paul, who had 15 points and 12 assists, spoke to reporters after the game.

"I gotta be better," Paul said post-game. "I shot terrible, you know what I mean, and I gotta pick up the pace, will be ready, Game 4."

The full clip of Paul post-game can be seen here.

The Phoenix Suns were 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

