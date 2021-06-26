NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Marcus Morris' Official Status For Game 4

Marcus Morris will play in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Marcus Morris will play in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns.

The status of Morris can be seen in a Tweet below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Phoenix Suns are 1-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 4 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

