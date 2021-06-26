NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Marcus Morris' Status For Game 4

Marcus Morris will be a game-time decision for Game 4 on Saturday evening.

Marcus Morris will be a game-time decision for the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night against the Phoenix Suns.

The status of Morris can be seen in a Tweet below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Phoenix Suns are 1-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 4 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

