NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Patrick Beverley Tweets Apology To Chris Paul

Patrick Beverley pushed Chris Paul during Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night (the video can be seen in a Tweet below from ESPN's SportsCenter).

The Suns won 130-103 to advance to the NBA Finals, and on Thursday, Beverley Tweeted out an apology to Paul, which can be seen in a Tweet below.

The Phoenix Suns were 1-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night in Game 6, according to FanDuel.

