NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Paul George Speaks After Win

Paul George led the Clippers to a 106-92 win over the Suns in Game 3.

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Phoenix Suns 106-92 in Game 3 to make the Western Conference Finals a 2-1 series (in favor of the Suns).

The Clippers dropped the first two games of the series, but responded in a big way on Thursday night.

Paul George, who had 27 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, spoke to reporters after the game.

"All my energy was directed towards a better game in Game 3," George said post-game.

The Phoenix Suns were 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

