NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Suns Announce Injury Report For Game 4

The Phoenix Suns play Game 4 in Los Angeles against the Clippers on Saturday.

The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night in Los Angeles against the Clippers.

The injury report can be seen in a Tweet below from the Suns.

The Phoenix Suns are 1-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 4 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball