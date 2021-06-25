NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Twitter Reacts To Devin Booker Wearing a Mask in Game 3

Devin Booker is wearing a mask for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns is wearing a mask for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night in Los Angeles (see Tweet from ESPN's Rachel Nichols below).

Here are some Tweets below about Booker's mask for Game 3.

The Phoenix Suns are 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

