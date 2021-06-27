NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Twitter Reacts To Game 4

The Phoenix Suns have taken a 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference Finals.

The Phoenix Suns won Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals 84-80 on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center.

Here is what Twitter is saying about Game 4.

The Phoenix Suns were 1-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 4 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

