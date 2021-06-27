NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Twitter Reacts To Hilarious Video of Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is in the stands during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Los Angeles Clippers have been on fire in the third quarter, and ESPN showed Kawhi Leonard during the broadcast, and ESPN broadcaster Mike Breen said "Kawhi Leonard going crazy," as the camera showed Leonard with a blank face.

ESPN shared the video in a Tweet below.

Here are Twitter's reactions below.

The Phoenix Suns were 1-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 4 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

