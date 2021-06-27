NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Watch Devin Booker and Paul George Scuffle

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns fouled Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers during Game 4, and after the foul, George shoved Booker.

The video of what happened can be seen in a Tweet below from ESPN.

The Phoenix Suns were 1-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 4 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

