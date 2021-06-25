NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Watch Devin Booker Warmup With a Mask On

Devin Booker will be wearing a mask for Game 3 between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns, according to ESPN's Rachel Nichols (Tweet below).

Before the game, ESPN shared a video of him warming up with the mask on, and the video can be seen in a Tweet from ESPN below.

Booker and Patrick Beverley collided during Game 2.

The Phoenix Suns are 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

