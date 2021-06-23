NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Watch Stephen A. Smith's Reaction to Game-Winner

The Suns beat the Clippers in Game 2 on Tuesday.

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday evening in Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead.

They won the game 104-103 on the last-second heroics of Jae Crowder throwing a lob to Deandre Ayton, who dunked it at the buzzer.

Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon of ESPN had a great reaction, and the video can be seen below from SportsCenter, who cited the Instagram account the footage came from in the Tweet.

