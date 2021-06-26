NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: You Won't Believe How Good The Clippers Are After Game 2 This Post-Season

The Los Angeles Clippers have been unbelievable in Games 3-7 in this year's playoffs.

The Los Angeles Clippers have started 0-2 in each of their three playoff matchups this year.

However, they have been sensational in Games 3-7.

The photo below from ESPN Status & Info shows just how good they've been after losing the first two games in a series this year.

The Phoenix Suns are 1-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 4 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball