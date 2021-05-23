NBA Playoffs: Suns' Devin Booker Leading The Way Against LeBron James and Lakers in Game 1
Devin Booker has 17 points at halftime against the Lakers.
Devin Booker is playing the first playoff game of his career on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, and the shooting guard has shown up big time.
At the end of the first half, the Suns lead 53-45 and Booker has 17 points.
Meanwhile, LeBron James has ten points, four rebounds and two assists on the afternoon so far in Phoenix.
The Lakers were 2-point underdogs against the Suns in Phoenix on Sunday for Game 1, according to FanDuel.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game with the Suns can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
- LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.
- JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE.