NBA Playoffs: Suns' Devin Booker Leading The Way Against LeBron James and Lakers in Game 1

Devin Booker has 17 points at halftime against the Lakers.

Devin Booker is playing the first playoff game of his career on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, and the shooting guard has shown up big time.

At the end of the first half, the Suns lead 53-45 and Booker has 17 points.

Meanwhile, LeBron James has ten points, four rebounds and two assists on the afternoon so far in Phoenix.

The Lakers were 2-point underdogs against the Suns in Phoenix on Sunday for Game 1, according to FanDuel.

