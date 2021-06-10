NBA Playoffs: Suns' Devin Booker Pre-Game Outfit Before Game Against Nuggets

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns host the Denver Nuggets in Game 2.

The Phoenix Suns have shared some of their player's pre-game outfits in a video below from the team's Twitter account.

Devin Booker's pre-game outfit can be seen in the video.

Booker and the Suns host the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 on Wednesday night and own a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the first game at home on Monday.

The Suns are 5.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.

