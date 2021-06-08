Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs: Suns' Devin Booker Speaks After Win Over Nuggets

Devin Booker had 21 points and eight assists in Game 1's win over the Nuggets.
Author:
Publish date:

Devin Booker had an impressive 21 points and eight assists on Monday night during Game 1's 122-105 Suns win over the Nuggets in Phoenix.

After the game, Booker spoke to reporters.

"I think we cleaned it up in the second half starting with stops, but they make it tough on you," Booker said post-game of the offensive execution.

The full presser can be watched here. 

The Suns were 5.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 1 on Monday evening, according to FanDuel.

