NBA Playoffs: Suns' Lineup Against The Nuggets

The Phoenix Suns host the Denver Nuggets for Game 2 on Wednesday.

The Phoenix Suns will host the Denver Nuggets in Arizona on Wednesday night for Game 2 of their second-round series.

The Suns own a 1-0 series lead after their win on Monday at home.

For the game, the Suns have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Suns are 5.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.

