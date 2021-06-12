NBA Playoffs Suns-Nuggets: Chris Paul and Devin Booker Pre-Game Outfits

Devin Booker and Chris Paul lead the Suns into Denver for Game 3.

The Phoenix Suns shared photos of their players before they went to the arena on Friday night in Denver to play the Nuggets.

In the Tweet below from the Suns, the pre-game outfits of both Devin Booker and Chris Paul can be seen.

The Suns own a 2-0 series lead after winning the first two games in Phoenix.

The Nuggets are 2-point favorites over the Phoenix Suns for Game 3 in Denver on Friday evening, according to FanDuel.

