NBA Playoffs Suns-Nuggets: Twitter Reacts to First Half

The Suns lead the Nuggets 63-55 in Game 4 at halftime.

The Denver Nuggets will want to play with more of a sense of urgency in the second half of Game 4 on Sunday night, as they face a possible sweep in the game.

The Suns lead 63-55, and the Nuggets have just one half to save their season.

Devin Booker already has 21 points, and Nikola Jokic has 18 points and ten rebounds.

The Suns were 3.5-point favorites over the Nuggets for Game 4 in Denver on Sunday evening, according to FanDuel.

