NBA Playoffs Suns-Nuggets: Twitter Reacts to Game 3
The Phoenix Suns crushed the Denver Nuggets 116-102 on Friday evening in Game 3.
The Phoenix Suns have taken a 3-0 advantage in their series against the Denver Nuggets.
The Suns won the first two games in Phoenix, and then won Game 3 in Denver on Thursday evening 116-102.
Devin Booker had 28 points, while Nikola Jokic had 32 points, 20 rebounds and ten assists.
Here are Tweets below about the game.
The Nuggets were 2-point favorites over the Phoenix Suns for Game 3 in Denver on Friday evening, according to FanDuel.
