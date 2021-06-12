NBA Playoffs Suns-Nuggets: Twitter Reacts to Game 3

The Phoenix Suns crushed the Denver Nuggets 116-102 on Friday evening in Game 3.

The Phoenix Suns have taken a 3-0 advantage in their series against the Denver Nuggets.

The Suns won the first two games in Phoenix, and then won Game 3 in Denver on Thursday evening 116-102.

Devin Booker had 28 points, while Nikola Jokic had 32 points, 20 rebounds and ten assists.

The Nuggets were 2-point favorites over the Phoenix Suns for Game 3 in Denver on Friday evening, according to FanDuel.

