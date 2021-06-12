NBA Playoffs: Suns-Nuggets: Watch Devin Booker's Incredible Moves

Devin Booker had an incredible set of moves on Friday night in Game 3 against the Nuggets.

Devin Booker had an incredible set of moves in the first half of Game 3 on Friday night for the Suns, who are in Denver playing the Nuggets.

The video highlight of the moves can be seen in a post that is embedded below from NBA TV.

The Suns lead the series 2-0 over the Nuggets.

The Nuggets were 2-point favorites over the Phoenix Suns for Game 3 in Denver on Friday evening, according to FanDuel.

