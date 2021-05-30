NBA Playoffs: Suns' Starting Lineup Against Lakers With Chris Paul Playing
The Phoenix Suns visit the Lakers in Los Angeles in Game 4
The Phoenix Suns have gone on a two-game losing streak at the worst time after winning the first game of the series against the Los Angeles Lakers.
A Game 4 win can help the Suns salvage the series by tying it up at 2-2.
For the game, the Suns' starting lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Lakers are 7-point favorites in Game 4, according to FanDuel.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.
