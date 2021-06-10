NBA Playoffs: The Los Angeles Clippers Have Not Won a Game Against The Mavericks or Jazz When This Happens

StatMuse shared a very interesting stat about the Clippers record in the post-season when Ivica Zubac plays 18 or more minutes.

The Los Angeles Clippers are 0-4 when Ivica Zubac plays 18 or more minutes in the post-season this year, according to StatMuse.

They're 4-0 when he plays less than 18 minutes.

The interesting stat can be seen in a post below from their Twitter account.

The Jazz are 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 2 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

