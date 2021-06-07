NBA Playoffs: Trae Young Did Something No Hawks Player Has Done Since 1965 Against 76ers

Trae Young had 35 points and ten assists on Sunday against the 76ers in Game 1.

Trae Young scored 35 points and dished out ten assists on Sunday during Game 1's 128-124 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

That stat line for Young wasn't just impressive; instead, the stat line was historic.

According to StatMuse (Tweet below), no player for the Hawks has had 35 points and ten assists in a playoff game since 1965.

The Philadelphia 76ers were 4-point home favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

