NBA Playoffs: Twitter Reacts to Donovan Mitchell And Jazz Taking a 2-0 Series Lead Over Clippers

The Utah Jazz remain undefeated when Donovan Mitchell plays in the playoffs this season.

The Utah Jazz have continued their six-game winning streak on Thursday evening, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 117-111 in Game 2.

Donovan Mitchell missed Game 1 of the first round against the Memphis Grizzlies (they lost), and since returning, the Jazz have not lost.

Mitchell had 37 points on Thursday in the win.

Here are some Tweets about his performance and the game.

The Jazz were 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 2 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball