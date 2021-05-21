NBA Playoffs: Warriors' Damion Lee Status for Grizzlies Game
Damion Lee is doubtful for Friday's play-in game between the Warriors and Grizzlies.
The Golden State Warriors will host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday evening in Golden State, and the winner of the game will advance to the NBA Playoffs, which begin this upcoming weekend.
The loser of the game will have their season abruptly ended and head into a long off-season.
For the game, Warriors' guard Damion Lee is listed as doubtful, and his status can be seen in a post embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Warriors lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 103-100 in their first play-in game on Wednesday against the Lakers in California.
The Warriors are 4.5-point favorites over the Grizzlies in Golden State on Friday, according to FanDuel.
