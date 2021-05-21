NBA Playoffs: Warriors' Damion Lee Updated Status Against Grizzlies

Damion Lee is now questionable for the Warriors on Friday.

The Golden State Warriors fell 103-100 to the Los Angeles Lakers in California on Wednesday night. However, they will get one more shot at making the playoffs when they face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday in a battle for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

The winner will advance, and the loser will have their season officially ended on Friday evening.

Warriors' guard Damion Lee had been listed as doubtful for the game earlier on Friday but is now upgraded to questionable.

The status of Lee can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Warriors are 4.5-point favorites against the Grizzlies in Golden State on Friday, according to FanDuel.

