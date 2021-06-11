NBA Playoffs: Watch James Harden Celebrate During Nets Bucks Game

James Harden is not playing, but he is in Milwaukee cheering his team on.

James Harden is not playing on Thursday night in Game 3, but the All-Star guard is in Milwaukee cheering his team on.

The Nets shared a clip of Bruce Brown making a basket to contribute to a Nets 8-0 run in the second quarter, and after the Bucks called timeout, Harden can be seen celebrating in the clip.

The Tweet from the Nets is below.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

