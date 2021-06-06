NBA Playoffs: While The Playoffs Were Going on Lakers' LeBron James Fired Off a Tweet About Space Jam 2
LeBron James Tweets about Space Jam 2.
The Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs on their home floor at the hands of the Phoenix Suns last week.
However, even though an NBA Finals is not in the cards, LeBron James still has a big summer ahead.
Space Jam 2 will hit theaters later in the summer, and on Sunday, James sent off a Tweet about the movie.
He quote Tweeted a Tweet from ESPN that had a video promo for the movie.
Both Tweets from James and ESPN can be seen below.
