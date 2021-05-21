NBA Playoffs: Wizards' Russell Westbrook Reveals the Hardest Part About Getting a Triple-Double
The Washington Wizards took care of the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Friday night.
The win moves the Wizards to the NBA Playoffs and sends the Pacers home for the rest of the season.
After the game on Inside the NBA on TNT, Kenny "The Jet" Smith shared that he had a discussion with Michael Jordan about the hardest part of a triple-double for Russell Westbrook.
After sharing the story and asking Westbrook the question, Westbrook said assists was the hardest part.
"The hardest part is probably what you can't control, is the assists," Westbrook told TNT post-game. "I can't control if guys make shots, but I can make it easy for them, but I can't control it if they score it or not."
The video of Westbrook on TNT post-game can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report below.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.