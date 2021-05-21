NBA Playoffs: Wizards' Russell Westbrook Reveals the Hardest Part About Getting a Triple-Double

Russell Westbrook said assists are the hardest part of getting a triple-double.

The Washington Wizards took care of the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Friday night.

The win moves the Wizards to the NBA Playoffs and sends the Pacers home for the rest of the season.

After the game on Inside the NBA on TNT, Kenny "The Jet" Smith shared that he had a discussion with Michael Jordan about the hardest part of a triple-double for Russell Westbrook.

After sharing the story and asking Westbrook the question, Westbrook said assists was the hardest part.

"The hardest part is probably what you can't control, is the assists," Westbrook told TNT post-game. "I can't control if guys make shots, but I can make it easy for them, but I can't control it if they score it or not."

The video of Westbrook on TNT post-game can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report below.

