NBA Playoffs: Wizards' Russell Westbrook Status in Series With 76ers

The Washington Wizards lost Game 2 of their series against the 76ers on Wednesday evening, and during the game, star point guard Russell Westbrook injured his ankle and left the game.

Their next game is on Saturday night. However, Westbrook did not practice on Friday and he's listed as questionable for Game 3.

The information about him not practicing can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The 76ers are 6-point favorites for Game 3 against the Wizards, according to FanDuel.

