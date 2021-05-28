NBA Playoffs: Wizards' Russell Westbrook Status in Series With 76ers
Russell Westbrook did not practice on Friday.
The Washington Wizards lost Game 2 of their series against the 76ers on Wednesday evening, and during the game, star point guard Russell Westbrook injured his ankle and left the game.
Their next game is on Saturday night. However, Westbrook did not practice on Friday and he's listed as questionable for Game 3.
The information about him not practicing can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The 76ers are 6-point favorites for Game 3 against the Wizards, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season last week in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.
- JAYSON TATUM WILL RETURN FOR GAME 3: Celtics' All-Star Jayson Tatum exited Game 2 on Tuesday evening against the Brooklyn Nets with an eye injury. The Celtics lost the game 130-108 and are trailing in the series 2-0 as they head back to Boston for Games 3 and 4. Tatum, however, will return for Game 3. CLICK HERE.