NBA Playoffs: Wizards' Starting Lineup Against 76ers

The Wizards will be in Philadelphia for game 2 against the 76ers.

The Washington Wizards led the 76ers in Philadelphia in the first half of Game 1, but Russell Westbrook and his team could not hold on in the second half and lost 125-118 on Sunday.

For Wednesday's Game 2 battle between the 76ers and Wizards in Philly, the Wizards have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup for the Wizards can be seen in a post embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Game on Wednesday is set to tip-off at 7:00 Eastern Time and can be viewed on NBA TV.

The 76ers are 8.5-point favorites over the Washington Wizards in Philadelphia for Game 2 on Wednesday, according to FanDuel.

