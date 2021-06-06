NBA Playoffs: "You Get Paid to Win" Mavericks' Luka Doncic Speaks After Game 7 Loss to Clippers

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks lost Game 7 to the Clippers on Sunday.

The Dallas Mavericks lost to the Los Angeles Clippers 126-111 on Sunday night in Los Angeles, and while Luka Doncic went off for 46 points and dished out 14 assists, the Mavericks still fell short.

"Today wasn't the result we wanted, but will come back next year," Doncic said post-game.

Even with the big numbers, Doncic only cares about the result on the scoreboard.

"You get paid to win, so, we didn't do it," Doncic said.

The Los Angeles Clippers were 6-point home favorites over the Dallas Mavericks for Game 7 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

