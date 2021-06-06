NBA Playoffs: "You Get Paid to Win" Mavericks' Luka Doncic Speaks After Game 7 Loss to Clippers
Luka Doncic and the Mavericks lost Game 7 to the Clippers on Sunday.
The Dallas Mavericks lost to the Los Angeles Clippers 126-111 on Sunday night in Los Angeles, and while Luka Doncic went off for 46 points and dished out 14 assists, the Mavericks still fell short.
"Today wasn't the result we wanted, but will come back next year," Doncic said post-game.
Even with the big numbers, Doncic only cares about the result on the scoreboard.
"You get paid to win, so, we didn't do it," Doncic said.
The full Doncic presser can be viewed here.
The Los Angeles Clippers were 6-point home favorites over the Dallas Mavericks for Game 7 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.
More on the Dallas Mavericks and the series can be read here.
More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.