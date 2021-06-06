NBA Playoffs: You Won't Believe The History That Mavericks' Luka Doncic Made in Game 7 Against Clippers

Luka Doncic had 46 points and 14 assists in Game 7, but lost to the Clippers.

Despite Luka Doncic's 46 points and 14 assists, the Dallas Mavericks fell short on Sunday in Game 7 to the Los Angeles Clippers 126-111.

The incredible stat line that Doncic put up made history.

According to StatMuse (Tweet below), Doncic is only the second player in NBA history with 45+ points and 10+ assists in a Game 7.

Kevin Johnson was the only other player who has done such a thing.

The Los Angeles Clippers were 6-point home favorites over the Dallas Mavericks for Game 7 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

