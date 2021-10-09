Pacers Grab First Win Of The Preseason Over Cavs

The Indiana Pacers picked up their first win of the preseason on Friday night when they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-100.

Malcolm Brogdon led the way with a team-high 27 points and also grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists.

Some of what Brogdon said post-game can be seen in a video the Pacers posted to their Twitter account below.

Domantas Sabonis had a double-double, scoring 14 points, and grabbing ten rebounds to go with two assists.

Both Brogdon and Sabonis played a team-high 28 minutes.

Over on the Cavs side, they were led by veteran point guard Ricky Rubio who had 14 points and two assists in 18 minutes of action.

The Cavs acquired Rubio in a trade in the off-season from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Collin Sexton, who led the team in scoring last season (24.3 PPG) was held to just ten points in 22 minutes of action.

Lauri Markkanen, who's in his first season with the Cavs, had 11 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Some of what Markkanen said post-game can be seen in a video that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Cavs.

The Pacers lost their first preseason game earlier in the week to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The game was a blowout (125-104) in favor of New York.

Rookie Chris Duarte, who had a team-high 15 points in that game, had 11 points, two rebounds and three assists against the Cavs.

The Pacers will get a chance to play for their home crowd for the first time since last season, when they play their next preseason game on October 13 against the Memphis Grizzlies in Indiana.