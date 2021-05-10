NBA Standings: The Bulls Are Coming for The Pacers

The Indiana Pacers (31-36) are now the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference after falling in overtime 133-132 to the Washington Wizards (32-36) on Saturday evening. The loss does not change much as either way in the ninth or tenth spot, both teams play each other and have to win two games to get out of the play-in tournament.

Now that the Pacers are the last playoff spot, they worry about falling out of the playoffs altogether. In most years, the nine, ten and eleven seeds would be all but dead in the water fighting for just one spot as the eighth seed. However, this season with the play-in tournament, there is so much more at stake, with the eleven seed Chicago Bulls (29-39) still being well in the grasp of the tenth and final playoff spot.

If the Pacers lose to the Cavaliers on Monday evening, the Bulls (who have won three games in a row) will move just two games behind the Pacers. There are five games left in the Pacers season and four games left in the Bull season.

Nearly every game is a must-win game from now on for the Pacers, but they will have to play tough teams such as the 76ers, Bucks and Lakers before their season ends. The Bulls play the Nets twice, the Bucks and the Raptors to close out their season.

