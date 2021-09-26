Pacers' Brogdon Once Dunked On Irving And James In The Same Game

When Malcolm Brogdon played for the Milwaukee Bucks he had a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers where he dunked on Kyrie Irving and LeBron James in the same game.

Indiana Pacers star Malcolm Brogdon began his career on the Milwaukee Bucks from 2016-19 and won the NBA's Rookie of The Year Award during the 2017 season.

He was drafted 36th overall (sixth pick in the second round) of the 2016 NBA Draft.

Back on August 25, Hilltop Hoops posted a video to their Twitter account of a highlight from Brogdon's rookie season in Milwaukee.

The clip can be seen embedded in the Tweet below.

In the footage, Brogdon can be seen dunking on Kyrie Irving and LeBron James in the same game.

This was during Brogdon's rookie season when he was on the Bucks and James and Irving were on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brogdon also quote Tweeted the Tweet on August 26, and his post can be seen embedded below.

He joined the Pacers before the 2019-20 season, and is entering his third season in Indiana.

Last year, he averaged 21.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

