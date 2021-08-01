Sports Illustrated home
NBA Summer League: Indiana Pacers Announce Their Roster

The Indiana Pacers announced their Summer League roster on Sunday.
The Indiana Pacers announced their Summer League roster on Sunday.

The Indiana Pacers have announced their Summer League roster on Sunday, and the entire roster can be seen in a Tweet below from the team. 

Many familiar faces are on the team including Goga Bitadze, Cassius Stanley, Oshae Brissett and Amida Brimah, who all played for the Pacers last season. 

They also has 13th overall pick Chris Duarte on the team. 

Summer League begins in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 8 and ends Aug 17. 

