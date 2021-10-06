Pacers Get Crushed By Knicks In Preseason Opener

The New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers in the team's first preseason game on Tuesday evening in New York, New York.

The Indiana Pacers opened up their preseason with a disappointing loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday evening at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York.

The Knicks won the game 125-104.

This was both teams first preseason game of the 2021-22 NBA season.

While the game was an absolute blowout, the Pacers did have one very bright sign that all fans should be super excited about.

Chris Duarte scored a team-high 15 points and dished out a team-high five assists in a tied for team-high 20 minutes.

Duarte was the 13th overall pick in this past NBA Draft, and could be a huge addition for the Pacers this season.

Over on the Knicks side, they have to be happy with the way their season began even if it was only the preseason.

Julius Randle had 20 points and nine rebounds, R.J. Barrett had 17 points, Immanuel Quickley had seven assists and Kemba Walker (the newest Knicks star) had 12 points and four assists.

A clip of Walker (who's from New York) speaking after his first game in a Knicks uniform can be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of the Knicks.

"It was special to be honest," Walker said on the court to MSG Network after the game. "Just to see that New York across my chest. Being from here, its like a dream come true."

The Pacers will continue preseason action on Friday in Cleveland, Ohio, against the Cavaliers.

Their first game of the regular season is on October 20 against the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.