September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
NBA: This Miami Heat Star Wants To Be "One Of The Best Comeback Stories Ever"

NBA: This Miami Heat Star Wants To Be "One Of The Best Comeback Stories Ever"

The Miami Heat held media day on Monday, and former Indiana Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo spoke to the media.
Author:
Publish date:

NBA teams around the country held media day on Monday. 

Down in Miami, Florida, the Heat held their media day and former Indiana Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo spoke to reporters. 

A clip of Oladipo speaking can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Ethan J. Skolnick of 5 Reasons Sports

In the clip Oladipo says: "I just want to show my resiliency, given the opportunity and have one of the best comeback stories ever."

Oladipo had season-ending injury on his right quadriceps tendon last season (see Tweet below form the Heat). 

Oladipo also suffered a severe injury during the 2018-19 season with the Pacers when he ruptured his quad tendon in his right knee. 

He would miss over 365 days before retiring to game-action. 

According to Ethan Hawk of 5 Reasons Sports, head coach Erik Spoelstra did not yet give a timeline for when Oladipo will return (see Tweet below). 

USATSI_14720330_168388303_lowres
News

Central Division Notebook: Check Out Lonzo Ball And DeMar DeRozan In Their New Uniforms

40 seconds ago
USATSI_13821446_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out What Former Pacers Star Oladipo Said At Media Day

1 minute ago
USATSI_13952749_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: There's No Way Draymond Green Should Be Ranked Better Than Domantas Sabonis

2 hours ago
USATSI_16088098_168388303_lowres
News

Turner Shoots Up In ESPN's Rankings

2 hours ago
USATSI_16064188_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out Photos Of Caris LeVert, Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis And Torrey Craig From Indiana Pacers Media Day

2 hours ago
USATSI_14136085_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out The Video The Indiana Pacers Tweeted Of Myles Turner At Media Day

2 hours ago
USATSI_14870814_168388303_lowres
News

The Pacers Just Changed The Name Of Their Arena

10 hours ago
USATSI_13720354_168388303_lowres
News

The Indiana Pacers Have Announced The Training Camp Roster

10 hours ago
USATSI_16476821_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: LeVert Should Be Given His Respect

11 hours ago