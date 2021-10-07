Indiana Pacers And Brooklyn Nets Officially Announce Their Trade

On Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers both Tweeted out the official details of the trade the two teams made.
Trade details:
Nets: acquire Edmund Sumner and 2025 second round pick (via Miami Heat)
Pacers: acquire draft rights to Juan Pablo Vaulet
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the trade on Tuesday evening, and he reported that the Nets will waive Sumner, who is out for the season with an Achilles injury.
