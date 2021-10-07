Indiana Pacers And Brooklyn Nets Officially Announce Their Trade

The Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers both announced the trade the two teams made.

On Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers both Tweeted out the official details of the trade the two teams made.

The Tweet from the Pacers can be seen embedded below, and the announcement from their website can be read here.

The Tweet from the Nets can be seen embedded below from their Twitter account, and the announcement from their website can be read here.

Trade details:

Nets: acquire Edmund Sumner and 2025 second round pick (via Miami Heat)

Pacers: acquire draft rights to Juan Pablo Vaulet

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the trade on Tuesday evening, and he reported that the Nets will waive Sumner, who is out for the season with an Achilles injury.

The Tweet from Wojnarowski can be seen embedded below.

Related stories on NBA basketball