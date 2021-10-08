Check Out What Former Pacers Player Tweeted After Sumner Was Traded

Glen Robinson III sent out a Tweet on Thursday after news came out that his former Indiana Pacers teammate was traded by the Pacers to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Tweet from Robinson III can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Tweet said: "Upset to see the news about my brother @EdmondSumner he’s been a real one since he came to Indiana. @Pacers fans always support and recognize the work, good ones do on & off the court. You will be missed bro! #Indeed"

Sumner respond to his Tweet and the response can be seen in a quote Tweet that is embedded below from Sumner's Twitter account.

The Pacers and Nets both announced the trade on Twitter on Wednesday evening, and the Tweets from both teams can be seen embedded below from their respective Twitter accounts.

Sumner had spent his entire four-year NBA career in Indiana, and the 25 year old has career averages of 5.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

Robinson III played for the Pacers for three seasons (2015-18).

He and Sumner were teammates during the 2017-18 season, which was Sumner's rookie season in Indiana, and Robinson III was in his final season with the Pacers.

Over the course of his seven-year career Robinson III has played for the Timberwolves, 76ers, Pacers, Pistons, Warriors And Kings.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that the trade was going to happen on Tuesday evening, and he also added that the Nets will waive Sumner, who is out for the season with an Achilles injury (see Tweet below).