Here's What Malcolm Brogdon Tweeted After Edmond Sumner Got Traded To The Brooklyn Nets

    October 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    Malcolm Brogdon sent out a Tweet after Edmond Sumner got traded to the Brooklyn Nets, and the Indiana Pacers thanked him for his time with the team the last four seasons.

    Malcolm Brogdon sent out a Tweet on Wednesday after the Indiana Pacers announced that they traded Edmond Sumner to the Brooklyn Nets. 

    The post from Brogdon can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Brogdon quote Tweeted the Tweet from the Pacers thanking Sumner. 

    The Tweet from the Pacers can be seen embedded below from the team's Twitter account.

    Sumner has been in the NBA for four seasons, and all of those years came in Indiana. 

    Brogdon is entering his third season with the Pacers, and he and Sumner were teammates the last two seasons. 

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the trade on Tuesday, and added that the Nets will waive Sumner who is out for the season with an Achilles injury (see Tweet below). 


