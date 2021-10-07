NBA Report: 76ers Reportedly Interested In Pacers' Brogdon And LeVert

According to ESPN's Jordan Schultz, the Philadelphia 76ers have "inquired" about Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers for a potential Ben Simmons trade.

The NBA preseason is already underway and there does not appear to be a Ben Simmons solution as of yet.

The Tweet from Schultz can be seen embedded below.

Schultz's Tweet said: "In addition to Caris LeVert, sources say the #Sixers have also inquired about Malcolm Brodgon - citing his high-level two-way game and capacity to play both guard positions as a plus alongside Joel Embiid. One more note: The #Pacers control all of their draft picks as well."

Schultz followed up his initial Tweet with another about the 76ers and Ben Simmons (see Tweet below).

Schultz's second Tweet said: "We all know Ben Simmons will get traded. The question for Daryl Morey is how much longer can he wait and will he extract maximum value before the season - or perhaps in-season when injuries occur and under-performing teams panic. #Sixers."

On Tuesday, SNY's Ian Begley (see Tweet below) and read article here, reported that LeVert's name had come up in trade talks for Simmons.

On October 3, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer (see Tweet below) and read article here, reported the six teams that are have been interested in trading for Simmons.

Pompey reported that the the Pacers, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers, were the six teams showing interest.

The Pacers begin their season on October 20 against the Charlotte Hornets, and the 76ers begin their season on the same day in New Orleans against the Pelicans.