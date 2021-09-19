Here's What Former Pacers Star Oladipo Tweeted On Saturday

Victor Oladipo sent out a Tweet on Saturday. Oladipo was an All-Star twice with the Indiana Pacers and has also played for the Orlando Magic, OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets and now plays for the Miami Heat.

The quote read: "The way to live in the present is to remember that "This too shall pass." When you experience joy, remembering that "This too shall pass" helps you savor the here and now. When you experience pain and sorrow, remembering that "This too shall pass" reminds you that grief like joy, is only temporary."

Oladipo averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 33 games with the Pacers, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat last season.

