Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Kyle Kuzma And His Incredible Performance In The Pacers-Wizards Game

    October 23, 2021
    NBA Twitter: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Kyle Kuzma And His Incredible Performance In The Pacers-Wizards Overtime Game
    Publish date:

    Kyle Kuzma had an incredible game for the Washington Wizards against the Indiana Pacers on Friday evening.
    Kyle Kuzma put on a show in his first home game as a member of the Washington Wizards. 

    Kuzma spent the first four seasons of his career on the Los Angeles Lakers, and came over to Washington in a trade during the off-season. 

    The Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers in overtime on Friday night in their home-opener 135-134. 

    The Wizards improve to 2-0, and the Pacers fall to 0-2. 

    Kuzma had 26 points on 58% shooting and 11 rebounds. 

    Here is what Twitter is saying about him. 

