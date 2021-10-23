Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Kyle Kuzma And His Incredible Performance In The Pacers-Wizards Game

Kyle Kuzma put on a show in his first home game as a member of the Washington Wizards.

Kuzma spent the first four seasons of his career on the Los Angeles Lakers, and came over to Washington in a trade during the off-season.

The Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers in overtime on Friday night in their home-opener 135-134.

The Wizards improve to 2-0, and the Pacers fall to 0-2.

Kuzma had 26 points on 58% shooting and 11 rebounds.

