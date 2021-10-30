Publish date:
NBA Twitter Is Going Crazy Over James Harden Not Getting This Foul Call During The Pacers-Nets Game
James Harden did not a foul called when he drove to the basket with a lot of contact during the game between the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets.
James Harden drove to the basket during the game between the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets on Friday night, and did not get a foul call when there was a lot of contact.
The play can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Rob Perez.
Harden has been getting a lot less foul calls through the first five games ever since this season the rules changed for how officials call fouls on players.
However, he attempted 19 on Friday night.
