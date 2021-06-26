NBA: Twitter Reacts To TMZ Report of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Being Robbed At Gunpoint
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was robbed at gunpoint, according to TMZ.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was robbed at gunpoint on June 17, according to a report on Saturday from TMZ, and here is what Twitter is saying.
The Tweet from TMZ about what happened can be seen above, and the article can be read in the hyperlink.
Caldwell-Pope averaged 9.7 points per game for the Lakers this season, and the Lakers lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Phoenix Suns.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here.
