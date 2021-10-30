Kevin Durant Just Broke Torrey Craig's Ankles And NBA Twitter Is Going Crazy

Publish date:
NBA Twitter Went Nuts About What Kevin Durant Did In The Pacers-Nets Game
Kevin Durant had an incredible crossover during the game between the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.
Kevin Durant had a sensational highlight on Friday night in Brooklyn during the showdown between the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers.
The 2014 MVP had an incredible crossover move that sent Torrey Craig to the floor, and Durant then nailed the shot.
The highlight of the play can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.
NBA Twitter is buzzing about the sensational move that got everyone excited in the arena.
